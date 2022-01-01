Jamba
Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
146 Reviews
$
5175 Linda Vista Road
San Diego, CA 92110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
5175 Linda Vista Road, San Diego CA 92110
Nearby restaurants
Barra Barra Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Casa de Reyes
Come in and enjoy!
Brazil by the Bay
Located right behind Sports Arena in Point Loma. Our menu includes favorites such as picanha, coxinhas, kibes, pastels and delicious tri-tip dinner. Affordable prices and fun atmosphere with several TVs showing sports and Brazilian television. The restaurant also offers an outside patio with live Brazilian music. We are a very short distance from the Pechanga Sports Arena and a great place to grab a bite and a beer before a show or a game.
Bay City Brewing Co.
DRINK LOCAL!