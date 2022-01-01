Drake's Barrel House

Located in the gritty environs of industrial San Leandro, behind the West Gate Center, Drake’s Barrel House is an outdoor beer garden and warehouse-style tasting room set amidst hundreds of wooden barrels. Choose from 24 different Drake’s beers on tap, including flagships, one off releases, or sour and barrel-aged brews. Growler fills, kegs, and packaged beer to-go are available. You can also enjoy delicious tots, burgers, and other bites from our Brew! Kitchen.

