Beecher's Handmade Cheese

No reviews yet

The airport will feature a Beecher’s Handmade Cheese Café where travelers will recognize their favorite Pike Place grilled-to-order sandwiches, hot soups and Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese – which Oprah named as one of her Favorite Things. Beecher’s parent company Sugar Mountain will also operate a kiosk featuring Caffe Vita coffee and hand pulled espresso drinks, and Upper Case bar, which will feature local Pacific Northwest Wines and a variety of cocktails. Food from the Beecher’s café will also be available for order at Upper Case.

