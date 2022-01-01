Juice & Smoothies
Jamba
Open today 4:01 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1620 N. School St.
Honolulu (Oahu), HI 96817
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 12:00 am
Location
1620 N. School St., Honolulu (Oahu) HI 96817
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart
Come in and enjoy!
J&Dz Mobile Grindz
We are open for take out! Come on by and enjoy some good food!
Egghead Cafe
Let's Aloha !
Be kind & breakfast is awesome
La Tour Cafe
LTCPZZA available from 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh