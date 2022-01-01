Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

613 Reviews

$

23628 El Toro Rd.

Lake Forest, CA 92630

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

23628 El Toro Rd., Lake Forest CA 92630

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunny Dumpling House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bru Grill & Market

No reviews yet

Local, Independent & Award winning American Seasonal Kitchen & Craft Bar
#eatlocal #dineindependent #brugrill

Crimson Coward - LF

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

orange star4.4 • 613 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston