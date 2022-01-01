Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
799 Reviews
$
11081 Southern Blvd.
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
11081 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach FL 33411
Nearby restaurants
India Grill and Bar
Thank you for dining with us today! We hope you enjoyed your experience with us and hope to see you back soon!
El Palacio Del Mofongo
Come in and enjoy!
Ray's Hideaway
Local Restaurant serving up fresh food
Premier Cafe and Roasters
Serving extraordinary specialty coffee drinks and homemade baked goods. We can't wait to serve you!