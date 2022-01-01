Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1592 Reviews

$

1776 North 2000 West

Clinton, UT 84015

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1776 North 2000 West, Clinton UT 84015

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

011 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Thanks for coming in. Pick up and delivery options also available at pizzapiecafe.co

Costa Vida - Clinton

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Jamba

orange star4.6 • 1592 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston