Jamba
Life Better Blended
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
650 Freeman Lane • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
650 Freeman Lane
Grass Valley CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
