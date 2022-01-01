Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
434 Sam Ridley Pkwy West • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
434 Sam Ridley Pkwy West
Smyrna TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Two Boots Smyrna
Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain it's idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it, "not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution." We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking - and karma - to the rest of the world.
The Tasting Room - Smyrna
Come in and enjoy!
Steamboys - Nolensville
Welcome to the Steam Boys Experience!
Extreme Hot Wings
Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray