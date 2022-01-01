Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

2945 Main ST

No reviews yet

Location

2945 Main ST

Chula Vista CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

No reviews yet

A Hispanic Owned Sushi Restaurant recreating traditional Japanese Cuisine. Flavors of the Southern Califas blended with the East .

Great Foods2go INC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thank You Very MOCHI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dolce cafe/fresh eatery

No reviews yet

Dolce café Dolce vida

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston