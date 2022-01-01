Jamba
Jamba Juice
2945 Main ST
Location
2945 Main ST
Chula Vista CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
A Hispanic Owned Sushi Restaurant recreating traditional Japanese Cuisine. Flavors of the Southern Califas blended with the East .
Great Foods2go INC
Come in and enjoy!
Thank You Very MOCHI
Come in and enjoy!
Dolce cafe/fresh eatery
Dolce café Dolce vida