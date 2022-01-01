Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

4325 E. Indian School Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (232 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

4325 E. Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

No reviews yet

A casual, handcrafted farm-to-table dining experience in the heart of Arcadia.

The Bread and Honey House

No reviews yet

Friendly Neighborhood Restaurant serving quality fresh food.

JT's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eat Up Drive In

No reviews yet

While struggling to balance work and life, we realized the value of quick, easy meals but saw how quality was often sacrificed when paired with convenience. Eat Up Drive In was created with the goal of serving the community our favorite homestyle meals, cooked slow and served fast, so you can spend less time in the kitchen, and more time with the ones you love. From our family to yours, we invite you to Eat Up – food that feels like home

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston