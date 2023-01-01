Jamba - 103490 - Foothill Park Plaza
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
102 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia CA 91016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Knight Cap - 406 South Myrtle Avenue
No Reviews
406 South Myrtle Avenue Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurant
Cha Bei Bei Teahouse - Monrovia - 730 S. MYRTLE AVE
No Reviews
730 S. MYRTLE AVE Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurant