Go
Main picView gallery

Jamba - 104833 - Agoura Meadow

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5629 Kanan Road

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5629 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills CA 91301

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi and Wasabi
orange starNo Reviews
5895 Kanan Rd Agoura Hills, CA 91301
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Westlake
orange star4.0 • 967
30750 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
101 North Eatery & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
30760 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Rose's Garden Bar
orange starNo Reviews
26787 Agoura Road Calabasas, CA 91302
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
orange starNo Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
The Landing Grill & Sushi Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
32123 W. Lindero Canyon Rd. Suite 109 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Agoura Hills

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jamba - 104833 - Agoura Meadow

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston