Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES
3180 FM407 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3180 FM407
Highland Village TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zalat Pizza
Pizza Zealots!
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Snuffers
Come in and enjoy!