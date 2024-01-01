Go
Main picView gallery

Jamba - 105762 - 2115 Pacific Blvd SW

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2115 Pacific Blvd.

Albany, OR 97321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2115 Pacific Blvd., Albany OR 97321

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

House of Noodle LLC
orange star4.8 • 93
2025 Santiam Hwy SE Albany, OR 97322
View restaurantnext
Tony's Taco Shop Albany - 2715 Santiam Hwy SE
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Santiam Hwy SE Albany, OR 97322
View restaurantnext
Cam's Woodfired Pizza - Albany, OR - See where we are in the valley!
orange starNo Reviews
1539 SE 15th Albany, OR 97322
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 169
211 First Ave W Albany, OR 97321
View restaurantnext
Greyhound Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
220 Southwest 2nd Avenue Albany, OR 97321
View restaurantnext
Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albany

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 169
211 First Ave W Albany, OR 97321
View restaurantnext
House of Noodle LLC
orange star4.8 • 93
2025 Santiam Hwy SE Albany, OR 97322
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Albany

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jamba - 105762 - 2115 Pacific Blvd SW

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston