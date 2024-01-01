Jamba - 105791 - Woodfield Mall
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg IL 60173
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 03 - Stan's Donuts Woodfield
3.5 • 136
VC12 Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant
Weber Grill Restaurants - Schaumburg
No Reviews
1010 North Meacham Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant
Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Schaumburg
No Reviews
870 N. Meacham Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Schaumburg
Chicago Prime Steakhouse - 1444 E Algonquin Road
4.3 • 857
1444 E Algonquin Road Schaumburg, IL 60173
View restaurant