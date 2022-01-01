Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES
3528 N. Peck Rd. • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3528 N. Peck Rd.
El Monte CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Tonkotsu House Ramen
Japanese Food!
Shakey's Pizza Restaurant
Since 1964, Shakey's Pizza in El Monte has been THE family-friendly go-to restaurant. We are happy you chose us.
B Nutritious
Our goal here at B Nutritious is to promote a healthier lifestyle starting from the inside out. And ensuring all our guest needs are met by creating a lasting relation and memorable experience.