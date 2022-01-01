Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1135 Industrial Rd.
San Carlos, CA 94070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1135 Industrial Rd., San Carlos CA 94070
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0032
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Blind Tasting Beer & Wine - San Carlos
Extensive wine and beer bar with homemade Italian inspired Californian Cuisine!
Spasso Restaurant
Classic Italian food with a touch of the Mediterranean.
Taurus Steakhouse
We serve gourmet steaks carefully selected by Our Chef Vural from producers around the world. Chef Vural, having worked at Nusr-Et (a.k.a. Salt Bae) Steakhouse Miami as an executive chef, joined Taurus Steakhouse as executive chef, with his own specialties.
We believe that wine selections are very important, as well as the taste of our steaks. So, we offer more than 1000 wines selected from all over the world by our wine enthusiast, managing partner Chris.