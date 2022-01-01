Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1135 Industrial Rd.

San Carlos, CA 94070

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1135 Industrial Rd., San Carlos CA 94070

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0032

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Blind Tasting Beer & Wine - San Carlos

No reviews yet

Extensive wine and beer bar with homemade Italian inspired Californian Cuisine!

Spasso Restaurant

No reviews yet

Classic Italian food with a touch of the Mediterranean.

Taurus Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We serve gourmet steaks carefully selected by Our Chef Vural from producers around the world. Chef Vural, having worked at Nusr-Et (a.k.a. Salt Bae) Steakhouse Miami as an executive chef, joined Taurus Steakhouse as executive chef, with his own specialties.
We believe that wine selections are very important, as well as the taste of our steaks. So, we offer more than 1000 wines selected from all over the world by our wine enthusiast, managing partner Chris.

Jamba

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston