Jamba
Life Better Blended
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
6000 J Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6000 J Street
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Joon Market
Come in and enjoy!
HANA TSUBAKI RESTAURANT
SERVING JAPANESE CUISINE SINCE 1978
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
SacTown Favorite 100% Vegan Comfort Food Eatery! Come on by and #GetATaste of Pure Soul!
Track 7 The Other Side
A rotisserie centric, fast-casual eatery with a focus on real food, craft beer and intuitive service.