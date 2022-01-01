Go
Jamba image

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

16501 Southeast Mill Plain Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98684

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

16501 Southeast Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver WA 98684

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Our family-friendly SE 164th Ave location offers ample seating, great music and, of course, burgers made with 1/3 lb of local 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with bacon and perfectly crispy French fries. It’s the perfect spot to bring the family for lunch or dinner.

Leonardo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Currently offering Curbside Pickup Only.

Pizzeria La Sorrentina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0405

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston