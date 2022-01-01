Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Arney Rd Space 224

Woodburn, OR 97071

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1001 Arney Rd Space 224, Woodburn OR 97071

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

OLD Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Glockenspiel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Route 99, Brooks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Filbert's Farmhouse Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Jamba

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston