Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
556 Reviews
$
2212 South Atlantic Blvd.
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2212 South Atlantic Blvd., Monterey Park CA 91754
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 6031
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle World - Monterey Park
Come in and enjoy!
Legend Hot Chicken
Made Fresh Every Time! Legend Hot Chicken is the chicken specialist with multiple locations in Southern California. We specialize in serving delicious Nashville hot chicken with many side menus.
We are not fast food. We are fresh food! Your food is freshly made upon each order and can take up to 15-30 minutes. We also focus on fresh and high-quality ingredients. We make our own batter mix and bread the chicken in our restaurants.