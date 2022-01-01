Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

19382 Soledad Canyon Rd.

Canyon Country, CA 91351

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

19382 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country CA 91351

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Sen Noodle House

No reviews yet

Asian Noodle and Rice Dishes!

Jamba

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston