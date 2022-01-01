Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
2 Reviews
$
6925 S. Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
6925 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89118
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
310 Nutrition
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0250
Nothing Bundt Cakes
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!