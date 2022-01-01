Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

No reviews yet

Our mission is simple; to provide affordable good Japanese food for everyone. We use the same quality fresh ingredients as you would find at the best Japanese steakhouse. Our owners have combined 40 years of experience. While the sushi burritos, poke bowls and over-sized sushi rolls showing off the contemporary trends, the traditional nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls and hibachi/teppanyaki are our specialties. Although we do mostly carry-outs, our 20 seats dining area makes it great for eating in as well. Whether you are planning a family party or office luncheon, you may also find our plater menu that would fit right within your budget. The best way to place an order is via our online ordering platform. Call ahead and walk-in are welcomed. Whichever way you’ve chose, we are now making your food with our heart!

