Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
3427 Via Montebello • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3427 Via Montebello
Carlsbad CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bushfire Kitchen
Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
KC's Tandoor
Come in and enjoy!
SETS
Come in and enjoy!