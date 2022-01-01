Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
625 8th Ave,
New York, NY 10018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
625 8th Ave,, New York NY 10018
Nearby restaurants
Mari
At Mari [roll in Korean], Sung offers a tasting menu of street-food inspired Korean hand rolls, complemented by an extensive wine list and a selection of Korean spirits like soju and makgeolli.
Poulette - 9th Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mom's Kitchen & Bar - Midtown
Comfort food, cocktails & shakes, plus all-day brunch served in a happening hot spot.