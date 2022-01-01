Cali Kid - Burgers 'N Shakes

We pride ourselves in offering vibrant burgers with bold, drool-worthy flavors. Each burger is flame-grilled to perfection and made signature with our curated toppings, guaranteed to deliver a balanced bite, every time. And it's not just beef-our chicken and mushroom patties, our salads and snacks get just as much love. We have a passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients and a hand-crafted experience. Come see see for yourself.

