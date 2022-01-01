Jamba
Jamba Juice
6920 BEACH BLVD.
Location
6920 BEACH BLVD.
BUENA PARK CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Yoshiharu Ramen
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!
Eko Karaoke Lounge
Orange County's Upscale Karaoke Venue
Olympic Golf Zone
Come in and enjoy!
Golden Rose Restaurant
Stylish and fashionable restaurant with exquisite dishes from different worlds, stylish interiors will make your mood real and impressive.