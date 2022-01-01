Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
15190 Kensington Park Dr • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15190 Kensington Park Dr
Tustin CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
TAPS - Brewery & Barrel Room
Come in and enjoy!
Boba Square at The District
twice the boba, twice the fun!
Apola Greek Grill
Come in and enjoy!