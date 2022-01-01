Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

15190 Kensington Park Dr • $

Avg 4.2 (413 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

15190 Kensington Park Dr

Tustin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

TAPS - Brewery & Barrel Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boba Square at The District

No reviews yet

twice the boba, twice the fun!

Apola Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston