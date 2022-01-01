Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
350 N Milwaukee St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
350 N Milwaukee St
Boise ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
From Guadalajara Mexico, the Valdivia family of ten children brings to you a dining experience that is rich in tradition, custom and culture.
From our family to yours, we very much appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again.
THB
9162 West Emerald Street, Boise, ID, 83704
Flying Pie Pizzaria
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.