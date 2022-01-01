Go
Jamba image

Jamba

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy A North

Charlotte, NC 28208

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy A North, Charlotte NC 28208

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Bonzai Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

We are a local, family owned restaurant specializing in Authentic Thai Cuisine made with fresh ingredients and made fresh to order everyday. We are located in the Southwest Charlotte area off of 485 right behind the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

No Grease Premium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston