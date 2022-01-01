Go
Jamba image

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1126 Reviews

$

7150 S. Memorial Dr

Tulsa, OK 74133

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

7150 S. Memorial Dr, Tulsa OK 74133

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Boston Deli Grill & Market

No reviews yet

Order for Curbside Pickup or takeout, and GrubHub for Delivery

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ South Tulsa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooster’s Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

Jamba

orange star4.7 • 1126 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston