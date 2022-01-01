Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
478 Reviews
$
971 W. Wilshire Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
971 W. Wilshire Blvd, Burleson TX 76028
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Surfin'Chicken- Burleson
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0179
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Eagles Point - Burleson
Come in and enjoy!
Lonestar Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!