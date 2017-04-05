Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Jamba
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
79 Reviews
$
10321 Gravelly Lake Dr Southwest
Lakewood, WA 98499
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
10321 Gravelly Lake Dr Southwest, Lakewood WA 98499