Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

196 Reviews

$

6202 S Parker Rd,

Centennial, CO 80016

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

6202 S Parker Rd,, Centennial CO 80016

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Madras Cafe

No reviews yet

Authentic Indian Vegetarian and Vegan Restaurant

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

No reviews yet

When the temperatures rise, there is no better place to be than the Two Penguins Beergarden and Patio. Come enjoy a unique outdoor drinking and dining experience, unlike any other patio around. We’re thrilled to announce the recent addition of Giant Jenga, Cornhole and more outdoor games to come! Want to bring Fido? Well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome and our patio isn’t just for those drinking. With a designated spot for non-smokers, our outdoor terrace is also family-friendly. We offer our full food and drink menu to those dining outside, with our well-known great service too. Whether you choose sun or shade, we’re excited to spend more time with you!

Poke House - Centennial

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

orange star4.5 • 196 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston