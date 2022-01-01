Pasta & Co

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.



For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.



Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

