Jamba
Jamba Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
2690 NE 49th Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2690 NE 49th Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pasta & Co
Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens.
For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts.
Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
Ba Bar - University Village
Modern & quality Vietnamese street food in a fun, lively setting with specialty cocktails to enjoy with family and friends.
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!