Go
Toast

Jamba

Life Better Blended

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

3350 N 7th Ave. Suite 100 • $

Avg 4.2 (113 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3350 N 7th Ave. Suite 100

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Guild

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai E-San

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fry Bread House

No reviews yet

We are a small restaurant serving Tohono O’odham /Native cuisine to travelers in Phoenix, Arizona. Cecelia Miller opened FBH in 1992 for a place that Native American People could dine like we would at home in Indian Country, but in an urban environment.
Tohono O’odham ancestral lands are located throughout central and southern Arizona and into Mexico since Time Immemorial. Our traditional foods are made up of meats, vegetables, legumes, seeds, berries and fruit grown, gathered, hunted and stored in the Desert environment. Cecelia provides a variety of foods that she was raised on and learned growing up. While Fry Bread is not a traditional, sustainable food of the Tohono O’odham, it IS a food that was created out of rations that the U.S. Government provided to Native Peoples while forcing us onto Reservation lands that reduced our ancestral lands to abolish our cultures. Fry Bread was created from those rations and appeals across cultures & are enjoyed by Natives & non-Natives alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston