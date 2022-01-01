Cadillac Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Located one block off the square in historic downtown McKinney, TX, it has the warmth of a neighborhood bar melded with the best live music in North Texas. The feel of Memphis, the buzz of Austin and the spirit of New Orleans draws musicians from every genre.

Bring your family, friends, neighbors and coworkers for the best pizza in McKinney, TX inspired by New York pizzerias! Cadillac Pizza Pub has won Best Pub in McKinney for 2012 and 2013; Best Pizza in McKinney since 2012; and Best Music in McKinney for 2012 and 2013. It was also runner-up in Dallas News' Best Pizza contest in 2013.

Cadillac Pizza Pub's pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily and feature Texas-grown vegetables and herbs. Choose from a long list of gourmet pizzas or build your own.

