Jame Enoteca

Jame Enoteca

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

241 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)

Menu Items

Tagliatelle al Ragu$18.00
"hollywood style" bolognese.
Scarpinocc$22.00
jame SIGNATURE stuffed pasta. braised beef cheek. brown butter. sage. saba. **STUFFED PASTA, NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE**
Ciabatta$3.00
umami butter,olive oil (limited)
Brussels$15.00
Capellini$18.00
jame SIGNATURE 36-hour tomato sauce. basil. parm.
Ricotta Cavatelli$22.00
fennel sausage. chili. cavolo nero. breadcrumbs.
Tonnarelli$16.00
"cacio e pepe." pecorino romano. black pepper.
Kale Salad$15.00
sweet and spicy almond vinaigrette. parm. avocado. cilantro. scallion.
Paccheri Rigati$18.00
spicy pork sausage sugo, fennel,sage. pecorino.
Spicy Rigatoni$19.00
"alla vodka." chili. basil. parm.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

241 Main St.

El Segundo CA

Sunday11:10 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:10 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
