Latin American
Bars & Lounges
American

Jamerican Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:30 AM

No reviews yet

4847 Old National Highway

College Park, GA 30337

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken$12.50
Oxtail Dinner$27.00
Brown Stewed Chicken$12.50
Smothered Turkey Wings$14.00
1 wing with savory gravy
Coco Bread$2.50
1 warm and buttered
Mac and Cheese$4.50
Rasta Pasta$10.00
Curried Chicken$12.50
Plantains$3.50
Patty$3.50
Beef filled jamaican patty
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am

Location

4847 Old National Highway, College Park GA 30337

Jamerican Bar & Grill

