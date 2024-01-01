James Provisions - 290 Grapevine Highway
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
290 Grapevine Highway, Hurst TX 76054
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Burning Rice - Hurst
No Reviews
520 Grapevine Highway, Suite 200, Hurst, TX 76054 Hurst, TX 76054
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4.9 • 925
4712 Colleyville Blvd Colleyville, TX 76034
View restaurant