James R. Moore Memorial VFW #8726
7811 NY 21
Location
7811 NY 21
Naples NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Conesus Golf Club
Casual Dining located in the Clubhouse of our 18 Hole Golf Course located in Conesus, NY. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers, appetizers and daily specials including Friday Night Fish Fries starting in May 2022!
Scovill's Grill
sCOVILLS GRILL
Penn Yan Diner
The Penn Yan Diner is one of the few remaining establishments set in a classic 1925 American Rail Car Diner. Nestled in the historic Village of Penn Yan, the diner serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Silverbird Wood Fired
Good food, good people, good times!