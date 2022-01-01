Go
Toast

JAMES RANCH GRILL

Current Hours of Operation:
Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7:30pm
Outdoor dining and To Go Only at this time.
Beyond farm to table, the James Ranch Grill is “table on the farm” by sourcing its main organic ingredients from the James Ranch itself. Our livestock feed only on the green pastures of our 400 acre ranch making our beef packed with flavor, our cheese golden and rich and our eggs with yolks the color of a sunset. The organic vegetables that we don’t grow in our own gardens are sourced from local farms in the summer and regionally in the off-growing seasons, and always from farmers that we know that care for the land and use sustainable practices.
We have four terrace levels of outdoor seating overlooking the ranch and surrounded by mountains as well as indoor seating. Fast casual service with high quality ingredients.

CHEESE

33846 Highway 550 • $$

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

Small House Salad$5.00
Organic salad greens (local when possible) topped with seasonal vegetables, croutons and choice of dressing (Balsamic or Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Ranch)
Large House Salad$8.00
Organic salad greens (local when possible) topped with seasonal vegetables, croutons and choice of dressing (Balsamic or Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Ranch)
Teatulia Masala Chai$2.00
A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic, traditional Indian spices (cinnamon, cardamom, ginger root, black pepper & cloves).
Lemonade
A refreshing, organic house made lemonade with freshly squeezed lemons!
Iced Black Tea by Two Leaves and a Bud
Smooth, but robust, these black organic tea leaves yield a complexity of flavor that will have you smacking your lips after every taste!
Chopped Kale with Roasted Butternut Squash$11.00
Chopped kale massaged in a maple vinaigrette with roasted butternut squash topped with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a fried egg.
Esso Terra - Zenith$8.50
Apples picked from La Plata County, complex crisp flavors. Semi-dry cider. 6 oz servings (10% alcohol)
Iced Black Tea by Two Leaves and a Bud
Smooth, but robust, these black organic tea leaves yield a complexity of flavor that will have you smacking your lips after every taste!
Arnold Palmer
A 50/50 mixture of our unsweetened black tea and our homemade lemonade.
Root Beer
Cool wintergreen, sweet birch, tart juniper berries, cassia bark and licorice balanced by redolent vanilla, sugarcane and blackstrap molasses.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33846 Highway 550

Durango CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Durango Joes - Drive Thru North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zia Taqueria

No reviews yet

We believe in simple, tasteful, authentic fast food with an atmosphere and price that feels good, warms the soul, and reminds you that some of the better things in life are quite simple…

Bird's

No reviews yet

We carry a wide variety of Gluten Free options, most of which are labeled.

Peak Mobile

No reviews yet

Bringing our hospitality to you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston