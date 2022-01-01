JAMES RANCH GRILL
Current Hours of Operation:
Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7:30pm
Outdoor dining and To Go Only at this time.
Beyond farm to table, the James Ranch Grill is “table on the farm” by sourcing its main organic ingredients from the James Ranch itself. Our livestock feed only on the green pastures of our 400 acre ranch making our beef packed with flavor, our cheese golden and rich and our eggs with yolks the color of a sunset. The organic vegetables that we don’t grow in our own gardens are sourced from local farms in the summer and regionally in the off-growing seasons, and always from farmers that we know that care for the land and use sustainable practices.
We have four terrace levels of outdoor seating overlooking the ranch and surrounded by mountains as well as indoor seating. Fast casual service with high quality ingredients.
33846 Highway 550 • $$
Location
33846 Highway 550
Durango CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
