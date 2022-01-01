Go
Toast

James Moore Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

No reviews yet

Location

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd

Bolton VT

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Base Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deli - Bolton Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fireside

No reviews yet

Hot and delicious Apres-Ski takeout options!

The Big Spruce

No reviews yet

Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston