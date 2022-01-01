Go
Jamesport Brewing Co.

410 South James Street

Popular Items

Kid Mac & Cheese$6.25
Soup
Michigan Cherry Pecan Salad$11.25
Mixed greens with Michigan dried cherries, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion. Served with cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Marinated and grilled blackened chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, Sriracha fried onions and chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
Fish & Chips - Dinner$18.25
Three pollock fillets hand dipped in JBC beer batter, fried crisp and served with brewhouse fries and tartar sauce.
Turkey & Goat Cheese Panini$13.25
Turkey, creamed goat cheese, sliced pear and spinach. Served on grilled sunflower multigrain panini bread with a side of sweet habanero sauce.
Cherry Bourbon Burger$13.00
Half pound burger glazed with out homemade cherry bourbon sauce, topped with melted pepper jack cheese and Sriracha fried onions.
BYO Burger$11.00
Half pound burger with your choice of toppings.
Cherry Bourbon Potstickers$10.00
Pork filled pot stickers drenched in cherry bourbon sauce.
Location

410 South James Street

Ludington MI

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Crown and Cork

A trendy, up-scale restaurant with a relaxed vibe.

Blu Moon

We specialize in using fresh, sustainable ingredients. Offering sushi, sandwiches, steaks and Mexican fare. A true eclectic assortment. We also meet gluten free, vegetarian and vegan needs.

Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

Family owned since 1955.
Green Isaac's Coffee & Tea

Place an online order to go and we'll have it ready when you arrive!

