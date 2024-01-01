Cake in Jamestown
Solt - 517 W 3rd St
517 W 3rd St, Jamestown
|Chocolate Caramel Crunch Cake Gluten Free
|$8.50
A flourless chocolate crunch cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate. GLUTEN FREE
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
|Liz Lemon Cake
|$7.00
Three-layer lemon cake with blueberry lemon cream filling and blueberry coulis drizzled over top.
|Vegan Lemon Cake
|$8.50
Three layers of bright fluffy lemon sponge filled with layers of tangy lemon buttercream frosting.
|Raspberries & Cream Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with white chocolate whipped cream cheese and raspberry jam topped with chocolate ganache.