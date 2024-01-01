Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Jamestown
/
Jamestown
/
Chai Lattes
Jamestown restaurants that serve chai lattes
Solt - 517 W 3rd St
517 W 3rd St, Jamestown
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$0.00
More about Solt - 517 W 3rd St
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
No reviews yet
90s Chai Latte
$6.50
Spicy chai concentrate and milk of choice. Hot or iced.
More about Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
