Chocolate cake in Jamestown

Jamestown restaurants
Jamestown restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Solt - 517 W 3rd St

517 W 3rd St, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Caramel Crunch Cake Gluten Free$8.50
A flourless chocolate crunch cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts drizzled with chocolate. GLUTEN FREE
More about Solt - 517 W 3rd St
Item pic

 

Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberries & Cream Chocolate Cake$8.00
Three layers of chocolate cake filled with white chocolate whipped cream cheese and raspberry jam topped with chocolate ganache.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cake$8.00
Three-layer peppermint chocolate cake with white chocolate marshmallow filling, dark chocolate ganache, and peppermint pieces.
Chocolate Orange Cake$7.50
Three layers of chocolate cake with orange filled with layers of whipped chocolate orange cream cheese topped with dark chocolate ganache and orange zest.
More about Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

