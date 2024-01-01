Hot chocolate in Jamestown
Jamestown restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Solt - 517 W 3rd St
Solt - 517 W 3rd St
517 W 3rd St, Jamestown
|Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate with whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce.
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Three-layer peppermint chocolate cake with white chocolate marshmallow filling, dark chocolate ganache, and peppermint pieces.
|Fancy Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
Ghirardelli chocolate + frothy steamed milk of choice + homemade whipped cream. Add a shot of peppermint or caramel or vanilla for a tasty spin on a classic.