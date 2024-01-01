Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Jamestown

Go
Jamestown restaurants
Toast

Jamestown restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Solt - 517 W 3rd St

517 W 3rd St, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.00
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate with whipped cream and dark chocolate sauce.
More about Solt - 517 W 3rd St
Item pic

 

Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peppermint Hot Chocolate Cake$8.00
Three-layer peppermint chocolate cake with white chocolate marshmallow filling, dark chocolate ganache, and peppermint pieces.
Fancy Hot Chocolate$4.50
Ghirardelli chocolate + frothy steamed milk of choice + homemade whipped cream. Add a shot of peppermint or caramel or vanilla for a tasty spin on a classic.
More about Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Jamestown

Ravioli

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Pies

Tiramisu

Map

More near Jamestown to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Angola

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Erie

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston